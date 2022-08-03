Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.58M. SIEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -738.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.29% since then. We note from Sientra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.74K.

Sientra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sientra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.04% year-to-date, but still up 24.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is 17.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIEN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -910.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -304.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Sientra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.78 percent over the past six months and at a 15.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -175.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sientra Inc. to make $22.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.68 million and $18.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%. Sientra Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.04% of Sientra Inc. shares, and 78.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.02%. Sientra Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.02% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $8.37 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.42% or 3.39 million shares worth $7.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Discovery Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $5.25 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $4.87 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.