SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around $0.45 or 13.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.82M. LEDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -204.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.59% since then. We note from SemiLEDs Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.36K.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Instantly LEDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 29.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEDS is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -710.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -710.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.70%. SemiLEDs Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -391.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 06 and January 10.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.49% of SemiLEDs Corporation shares, and 1.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.89%. SemiLEDs Corporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 18600.0 shares worth $61938.0.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.39% or 17601.0 shares worth $58611.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4500.0 shares worth $11340.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.