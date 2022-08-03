Risk-Taking Investors May Find Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.26M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -1291.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.72% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.30%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.00%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 64142.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.21% or 46504.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares.