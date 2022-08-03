Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.76M. RELI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -1052.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.09% since then. We note from Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.14K.

Reliance Global Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RELI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.04% year-to-date, but still down -6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -54.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Reliance Global Group Inc. to make $5.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.60% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares, and 4.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.18%. Reliance Global Group Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.39% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.