Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Shares Might Go Down -7.84% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.33, and it changed around $1.51 or 4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.04B. PRVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.72, offering almost -16.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.07% since then. We note from Privia Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.22K.

Privia Health Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRVA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Instantly PRVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.72 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.16% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 32.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRVA is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Privia Health Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.12 percent over the past six months and at a -144.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $523.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Privia Health Group Inc. to make $537.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.58% of Privia Health Group Inc. shares, and 83.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.22%. Privia Health Group Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.79% of the shares, which is about 28.01 million shares worth $748.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.92% or 4.26 million shares worth $113.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $50.85 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $33.32 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.