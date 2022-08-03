Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.44 million shares of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.42, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.75B. PFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.71, offering almost -24.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.16% since then. We note from Pfizer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.81 million.

Pfizer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended PFE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pfizer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.33 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.85% year-to-date, but still down -4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -5.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFE is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Pfizer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.69 percent over the past six months and at a 47.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pfizer Inc. to make $25.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.09 billion and $23.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.40%. Pfizer Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 233.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.60% per year for the next five years.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares, and 69.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.11%. Pfizer Inc. stock is held by 3,918 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 479.07 million shares worth $24.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.27% or 408.08 million shares worth $21.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 162.3 million shares worth $8.4 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 122.83 million shares worth around $6.36 billion, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.