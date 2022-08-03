Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 40.69 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.92, and it changed around $0.45 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.63B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.29, offering almost -168.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.03% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.82 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.23 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.03% year-to-date, but still up 16.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 17.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.35 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $471.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to make $506.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.42% per year for the next five years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.47% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 33.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.10%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,034 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 156.0 million shares worth $2.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 86.96 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 50.17 million shares worth $688.85 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 39.14 million shares worth around $537.45 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.