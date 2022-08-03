Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $539.57M. OPAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.97, offering almost -836.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.27% since then. We note from Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.31 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.62% year-to-date, but still up 5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -0.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.56 percent over the past six months and at a 380.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 145.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 121.80%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.54% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares, and 68.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.75%. Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Ll Funds, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 43.50% of the shares, which is about 100.25 million shares worth $504.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.73% or 3.99 million shares worth $20.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $3.16 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $5.73 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.