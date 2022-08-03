Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (AMEX: OPTT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.09 or 9.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.68M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.76, offering almost -167.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.46% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.43K.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.41% year-to-date, but still up 42.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 81.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.10%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 13.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.47%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $3.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.66% or 1.86 million shares worth $2.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.