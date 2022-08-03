NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 48.51 million shares of the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $185.26, and it changed around $0.85 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.64B. NVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $346.47, offering almost -87.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $140.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.13% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.24 million.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 189.38 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.01% year-to-date, but still up 12.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 27.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.34 percent over the past six months and at a 21.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation to make $8.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.10%. NVIDIA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 123.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of NVIDIA Corporation shares, and 65.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.55%. NVIDIA Corporation stock is held by 3,929 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 198.46 million shares worth $54.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.24% or 180.88 million shares worth $49.36 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 68.56 million shares worth $18.71 billion, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 54.71 million shares worth around $14.93 billion, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.