NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Shares Could Drop Up To -109.68%

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.35 or 29.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.50M. NMTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.80, offering almost -338.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.1% since then. We note from NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.16K.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.14% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is 42.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares, and 23.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.76%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock is held by 13 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 2.07% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34463.0 shares worth around $39287.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.