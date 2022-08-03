NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -72.64%

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around $0.81 or 22.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.17M. NURO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.74, offering almost -348.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.64% since then. We note from NeuroMetrix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

NeuroMetrix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NURO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.35 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.49% year-to-date, but still up 8.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is -1.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NURO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1036.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1036.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 76.20%. NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 35.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, and 14.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.04%. NeuroMetrix Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $1.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.76% or 53905.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.91 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 94942.0 shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.