Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around $2.04 or 40.56% from the last close. MHUA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.80, offering almost -109.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.22% since then. We note from Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91K.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Instantly MHUA has showed a green trend with a performance of 40.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.18 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.28% year-to-date, but still up 171.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) is 15.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) estimates and forecasts

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.86% of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.12%. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 14294.0 shares worth $0.13 million.