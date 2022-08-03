Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.99, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.21B. LUMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.49, offering almost -31.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.29% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.76 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.12 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -3.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 147.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUMN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.86 percent over the past six months and at a -9.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Lumen Technologies Inc. to make $4.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.92 billion and $4.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, and 79.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.78%. Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,053 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.24% of the shares, which is about 116.14 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.45% or 97.64 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 29.68 million shares worth $326.39 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 23.24 million shares worth around $255.49 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.