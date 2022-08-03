Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 7.41 million shares of the Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.93, and it changed around $1.66 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.56B. LTHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.61, offering almost -33.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.07% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Livent Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.40 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.36% year-to-date, but still up 12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 16.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Livent Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.69 percent over the past six months and at a 594.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 625.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,033.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $226.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.30%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 102.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Livent Corporation shares, and 91.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.83%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 528 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.87% of the shares, which is about 25.67 million shares worth $669.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.90% or 17.63 million shares worth $459.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.45 million shares worth $259.9 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.69 million shares worth around $122.28 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.