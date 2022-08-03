Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY).

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.77, and it changed around -$2.78 or -7.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09B. SGRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.87, offering almost -83.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.32% since then. We note from Surgery Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.95K.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Instantly SGRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.94 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.90% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is 11.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.56 day(s).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Surgery Partners Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.51 percent over the past six months and at a 3,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $618.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Surgery Partners Inc. to make $641.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $538.3 million and $545.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.50%. Surgery Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.40% per year for the next five years.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares, and 102.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.88%. Surgery Partners Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 54.57% of the shares, which is about 49.06 million shares worth $2.7 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 13.21% or 11.88 million shares worth $653.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $97.87 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $126.24 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.