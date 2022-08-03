Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK).

In today’s recent session, 5.72 million shares of the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.30, and it changed around $1.52 or 6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.50B. NLOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.92, offering almost -17.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.06% since then. We note from NortonLifeLock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.66 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NLOK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Instantly NLOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.45 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.62% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is 11.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLOK is forecast to be at a low of $25.90 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

NortonLifeLock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.73 percent over the past six months and at a 1.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $710 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. to make $720.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $685.38 million and $695 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%. NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.10% per year for the next five years.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, and 95.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.91%. NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is held by 930 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 65.31 million shares worth $1.73 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.17% or 53.18 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 15.99 million shares worth $424.05 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.73 million shares worth around $337.62 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.