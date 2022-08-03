Is Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.15 or 26.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.35M. SNTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.36, offering almost -922.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Sentage Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.83K.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Instantly SNTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8370 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.61% year-to-date, but still up 13.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 31.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) estimates and forecasts

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.36% of Sentage Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.16%. Sentage Holdings Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 26672.0 shares worth $28539.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.13% or 17605.0 shares worth $18837.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1732.0 shares worth $1212.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.