Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 2.31 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.08, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.04, offering almost -99.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.22% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.95 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.75 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.68% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 8.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.53 percent over the past six months and at a -16.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.64 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 63.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 814 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 44.51 million shares worth $757.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 39.31 million shares worth $668.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.78 million shares worth $234.54 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $231.89 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.