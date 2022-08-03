Is Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $540.27M. CRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.46, offering almost -204.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.72% since then. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still down -12.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is -41.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRGE is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -187.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Charge Enterprises Inc. to make $120.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.80% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares, and 7.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.16%. Charge Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 62680.0 shares worth $0.31 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.02% or 30933.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $11.63 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $7.27 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.