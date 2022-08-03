If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS)

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.87, and it changed around $1.71 or 8.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. ARIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost 3.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.01% since then. We note from Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.84K.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARIS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aris Water Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

Instantly ARIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.58 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.60% year-to-date, but still up 16.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) is 36.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARIS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aris Water Solutions Inc. to make $83.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.70%.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares, and 110.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.48%. Aris Water Solutions Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.54% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $46.2 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.03% or 1.99 million shares worth $36.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $31.93 million, making up 8.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $29.67 million, which represents about 7.41% of the total shares outstanding.