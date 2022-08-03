How To Invest In IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around $0.26 or 4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -551.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.5% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

IonQ Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IonQ Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.61 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.01% year-to-date, but still up 16.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 25.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 406.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect IonQ Inc. to make $2.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,016.00%.

IonQ Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -76.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.91% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 35.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.68%. IonQ Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 29.28 million shares worth $373.59 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 3.10% or 6.14 million shares worth $78.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $11.63 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $19.45 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.