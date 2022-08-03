Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.50, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. HLLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.68, offering almost -125.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.77% since then. We note from Holley Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.92K.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Instantly HLLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.68 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.96% year-to-date, but still down -46.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) is -40.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.06 day(s).

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Holley Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.10 percent over the past six months and at a -11.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $213.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Holley Inc. to make $180.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $193.04 million and $155.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.90%.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Holley Inc. shares, and 81.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.66%. Holley Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.56% of the shares, which is about 14.82 million shares worth $206.15 million.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC, with 3.08% or 3.63 million shares worth $50.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.63 million shares worth $92.26 million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.1 million shares worth around $63.98 million, which represents about 5.17% of the total shares outstanding.