G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around -$0.37 or -4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $350.59M. GTHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.23, offering almost -117.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.58% since then. We note from G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.17 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 60.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

G1 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.66 percent over the past six months and at a -8.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc. to make $15.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.6 million and $5.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 195.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.80%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.10% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 59.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.70%. G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 3.68 million shares worth $30.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.73% or 3.3 million shares worth $27.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $26.0 million, making up 7.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $10.12 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.