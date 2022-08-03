Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around $0.15 or 5.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.40M. EGIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -107.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.24% since then. We note from Edgio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Edgio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EGIO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Edgio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Instantly EGIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.77 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.87% year-to-date, but still up 14.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is 18.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGIO is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Edgio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.24 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Edgio Inc. to make $120.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.11 million and $55.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Edgio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -169.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of Edgio Inc. shares, and 120.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.64%. Edgio Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.69% of the shares, which is about 9.24 million shares worth $48.24 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 4.87% or 6.73 million shares worth $35.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $18.89 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $7.27 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.