Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Meta Data Limited Stocks (NYSE: AIU)

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.28 or 25.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.47M. AIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.25, offering almost -2254.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.82% since then. We note from Meta Data Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.47K.

Meta Data Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AIU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Data Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) trade information

Instantly AIU has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.31% year-to-date, but still up 24.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) is -11.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65099.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $301.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIU is forecast to be at a low of $301.85 and a high of $301.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21932.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21932.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meta Data Limited to make $237.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.40%.

Meta Data Limited earnings are expected to increase by -565.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.14% per year for the next five years.

AIU Dividends

Meta Data Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Meta Data Limited shares, and 10.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.67%. Meta Data Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.51 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.81% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.