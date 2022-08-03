Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Boqii Holding Limited Stocks (NYSE: BQ)

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around $0.99 or 58.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.62M. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.78, offering almost -598.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.56% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.07K.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Instantly BQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 58.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7200 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.16% year-to-date, but still up 35.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) is 39.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Boqii Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.70 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited to make $47.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.70%.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Boqii Holding Limited shares, and 3.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.56%. Boqii Holding Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.74% of the shares, which is about 3.31 million shares worth $8.76 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.53% or 1.55 million shares worth $4.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $1.64 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.