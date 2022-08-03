Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME)

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.33 or 24.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.89M. UTME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -394.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.52% since then. We note from United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.70K.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3900 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.08% year-to-date, but still up 20.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) is 17.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.64% of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 13660.0 shares worth $22948.0.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.00% or 222.0 shares worth $372.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.