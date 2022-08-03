Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA)

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been traded, and its beta is -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.11, and it changed around $1.14 or 11.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $743.66M. KNSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.92, offering almost -43.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.75% since then. We note from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.29K.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Instantly KNSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.68 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.29% year-to-date, but still down -8.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is -1.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.54 day(s).

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.22 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 245.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to make $34.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.97 million and $10.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 619.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 239.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.00%.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 94.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.50%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management SA being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $39.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.19% or 3.49 million shares worth $38.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $10.38 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $8.74 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.