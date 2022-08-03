Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.16 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.08B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.48, offering almost -44.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.25% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.39 million.

Gerdau S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.42% year-to-date, but still up 2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 10.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $5.01 and a high of $8.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.15 percent over the past six months and at a -16.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gerdau S.A. to make $4.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 553.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.33% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 13.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 22.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.02%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 97.29 million shares worth $434.87 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with 1.97% or 22.53 million shares worth $100.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 50.22 million shares worth $224.5 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 26.84 million shares worth around $119.97 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.