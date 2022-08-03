Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.98, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $659.84M. BIRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.44, offering almost -551.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.91% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.10% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is 23.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.08 percent over the past six months and at a 29.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Allbirds Inc. to make $78.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.20%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 47.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.17%. Allbirds Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.25% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $35.16 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 6.12% or 5.73 million shares worth $34.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $15.17 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $8.64 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.