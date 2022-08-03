Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI): Decline Of -126.12% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.69, and it changed around -$4.9 or -21.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. FTAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.18, offering almost -70.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.37% since then. We note from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.75K.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FTAI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Instantly FTAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.40 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.83% year-to-date, but still down -15.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) is -8.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTAI is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.72 percent over the past six months and at a 185.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 143.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 252.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $193.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to make $205.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.20%.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 7.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, and 75.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.59%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock is held by 158 institutions, with Washington State Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 11.79 million shares worth $303.48 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.89% or 6.83 million shares worth $176.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $28.09 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $34.4 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.