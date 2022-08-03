Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.35, and it changed around -$1.48 or -3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.96B. EXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.71, offering almost -14.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.37% since then. We note from Exelon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

Exelon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EXC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Exelon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.74 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.27% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is -0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXC is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Exelon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.91 percent over the past six months and at a -19.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Exelon Corporation to make $4.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. Exelon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -13.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 2.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Exelon Corporation shares, and 84.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.42%. Exelon Corporation stock is held by 1,422 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 93.21 million shares worth $4.14 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.94% or 86.86 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 28.25 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 27.64 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.