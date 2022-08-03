DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.37, and it changed around -$5.17 or -26.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $382.39M. DZSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -39.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.05% since then. We note from DZS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.71K.

DZS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DZSI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DZS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) trade information

Instantly DZSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.66 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.41% year-to-date, but still down -17.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is -10.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DZSI is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) estimates and forecasts

DZS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.84 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 333.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DZS Inc. to make $113.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.59 million and $88.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.30%. DZS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DZSI Dividends

DZS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.18% of DZS Inc. shares, and 33.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.77%. DZS Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $21.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.96% or 1.09 million shares worth $15.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $9.51 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $6.45 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.