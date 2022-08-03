Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.34, and it changed around $0.85 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.04B. DT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.13, offering almost -109.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.29% since then. We note from Dynatrace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Dynatrace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.20 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -6.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Dynatrace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.11 percent over the past six months and at a 13.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Dynatrace Inc. to make $279.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 130.90%. Dynatrace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.30% per year for the next five years.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Dynatrace Inc. shares, and 96.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.77%. Dynatrace Inc. stock is held by 593 institutions, with Thoma Bravo, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 29.35% of the shares, which is about 84.3 million shares worth $3.97 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.41% or 18.42 million shares worth $867.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.76 million shares worth $271.45 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $199.81 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.