CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.09M. CTMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.53, offering almost -379.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.2% since then. We note from CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Instantly CTMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.43% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is -16.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTMX is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -600.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.52 percent over the past six months and at a -1.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.86 million and $18.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -82.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 90.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.26%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.87% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $15.5 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 8.84% or 5.78 million shares worth $15.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $5.2 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.83 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.