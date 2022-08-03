Could Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.95, and it changed around $0.77 or 5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.13M. QTRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.92, offering almost -281.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.59% since then. We note from Quanterix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.72K.

Quanterix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quanterix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Instantly QTRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.49 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.38% year-to-date, but still down -4.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is -5.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTRX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Quanterix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.60 percent over the past six months and at a -55.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Quanterix Corporation to make $33.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.82 million and $27.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.30%.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.20% of Quanterix Corporation shares, and 87.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.14%. Quanterix Corporation stock is held by 218 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $77.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 2.44 million shares worth $71.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $71.28 million, making up 6.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $21.58 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.