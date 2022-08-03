Could Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: NNDM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $874.76M. NNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -98.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.18% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.47% year-to-date, but still up 8.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 10.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -184.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -184.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.60%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 01.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 21.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.79%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 182 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.56% of the shares, which is about 16.32 million shares worth $56.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.25% or 5.6 million shares worth $19.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.86 million shares worth $23.79 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 6.08 million shares worth around $21.1 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.