Could China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX: CPHI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.36M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.97, offering almost -340.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 237.31K.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2370 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.93% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1945.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1945.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.00%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.87% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.81%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.40% or 0.2 million shares worth $76050.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

