Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 2.33 million shares of the Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.82, and it changed around -$0.78 or -16.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.79M. CNDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -96.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.14% since then. We note from Conduent Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Conduent Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNDT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.86% year-to-date, but still up 2.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 7.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNDT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Conduent Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.75 percent over the past six months and at a -43.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Conduent Incorporated to make $975.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.30%.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Conduent Incorporated shares, and 82.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.55%. Conduent Incorporated stock is held by 320 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 38.15 million shares worth $196.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.03% or 16.97 million shares worth $87.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $19.46 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $21.08 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.