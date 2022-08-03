Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 25.4 million shares of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.68, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.13B. CMCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.80, offering almost -64.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.95% since then. We note from Comcast Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.47 million.

Comcast Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CMCSA as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comcast Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.72 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.13% year-to-date, but still down -11.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is -6.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMCSA is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Comcast Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.62 percent over the past six months and at a 12.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Comcast Corporation to make $31.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.30%. Comcast Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 33.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.47% per year for the next five years.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Comcast Corporation shares, and 86.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.21%. Comcast Corporation stock is held by 2,916 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.07% of the shares, which is about 399.36 million shares worth $18.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.25% or 319.29 million shares worth $14.95 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 130.58 million shares worth $6.11 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 110.78 million shares worth around $4.35 billion, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.