Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -359.18% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.12M. CLVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -1165.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLVR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.42% year-to-date, but still up 6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 0.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVR is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -359.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -725.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. to make $5.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.00%.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.13% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, and 18.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.72%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 2.44 million shares worth $2.39 million.

Merlin Capital LLC, with 3.67% or 1.09 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.