CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around $0.17 or 11.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.59M. CEAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -749.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.25% since then. We note from CEA Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

Instantly CEAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) is 12.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.55% of CEA Industries Inc. shares, and 15.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.97%. CEA Industries Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 0.09% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.