Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.07M. CLXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.43, offering almost -1672.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Calyxt Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Calyxt Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLXT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calyxt Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.11% year-to-date, but still up 5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is -5.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57200.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLXT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Calyxt Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.98 percent over the past six months and at a 28.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Calyxt Inc. to make $670k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -97.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.57% of Calyxt Inc. shares, and 13.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.86%. Calyxt Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $0.66 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.34% or 2.28 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $65695.0, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $48318.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.