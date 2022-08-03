Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $15.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.22M. BYFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.28, offering almost -328.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Broadway Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.84K.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Instantly BYFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.87% year-to-date, but still up 5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is -3.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYFC is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.70%.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.57% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares, and 26.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.86%. Broadway Financial Corporation stock is held by 26 institutions, with Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 2.96 million shares worth $4.7 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.55% or 2.13 million shares worth $3.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $2.58 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.