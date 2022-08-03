Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $355.35M. ABUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -170.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.58% since then. We note from Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABUS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Instantly ABUS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.44 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.87% year-to-date, but still down -2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is -17.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABUS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.15 percent over the past six months and at a 38.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 191.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to make $6.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 million and $2.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 190.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.10%.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.11% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, and 29.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.86%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is held by 158 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $20.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.19% or 4.74 million shares worth $14.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $6.44 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.