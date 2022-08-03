An Analysis Of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) were traded, and its beta was -0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around $1.62 or 90.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.04M. MDJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.58, offering almost -121.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.7% since then. We note from MDJM Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.10K.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Instantly MDJH has showed a green trend with a performance of 90.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.5400 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.17% year-to-date, but still up 88.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is 49.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 15.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.54% of MDJM Ltd shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.12%. MDJM Ltd stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 12481.0 shares worth $25960.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 10233.0 shares worth $21284.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4594.0 shares worth $8636.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.