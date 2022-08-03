Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $0.26 or 6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $308.74M. ALTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.37, offering almost -64.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.48% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALTO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.57 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.07% year-to-date, but still up 16.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 19.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Alto Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.71 percent over the past six months and at a -62.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 380.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients Inc. to make $324.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $288.09 million and $267.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 180.90%. Alto Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 319.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.71% of Alto Ingredients Inc. shares, and 64.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.69%. Alto Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.15% of the shares, which is about 5.3 million shares worth $36.11 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.48% or 4.8 million shares worth $32.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.36 million shares worth $27.31 million, making up 9.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $9.48 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.