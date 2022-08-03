Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.57, and it changed around $2.05 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. AYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.30, offering almost -60.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.08% since then. We note from Alteryx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.91K.

Alteryx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AYX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alteryx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Instantly AYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.36 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.41% year-to-date, but still up 9.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is 2.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYX is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $127.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Alteryx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.39 percent over the past six months and at a -250.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Alteryx Inc. to make $173.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.40%. Alteryx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -624.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.67% of Alteryx Inc. shares, and 86.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.97%. Alteryx Inc. stock is held by 402 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.28% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $574.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.13% or 5.52 million shares worth $394.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $248.44 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $101.36 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.