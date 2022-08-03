Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 5.11 million shares of the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.71, and it changed around $2.81 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1530.36B. GOOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.10, offering almost -28.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.9% since then. We note from Alphabet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.65 million.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.77 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.89% year-to-date, but still up 9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOG is forecast to be at a low of $113.00 and a high of $226.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Alphabet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.59 percent over the past six months and at a -6.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to make $80.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.12 billion and $75.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

Alphabet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.34% per year for the next five years.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Alphabet Inc. shares, and 66.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.18%. Alphabet Inc. stock is held by 4,210 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 423.86 million shares worth $49.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 380.33 million shares worth $44.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 154.95 million shares worth $18.27 billion, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 121.83 million shares worth around $14.37 billion, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.